Library events for elementary age children in July

An event for elementary school children (ages 8-12) happens on Tuesday, July 11, at 1:00 pm when Randel McGee & Groark the Dragon visit the Menlo Park Library. Randel is a pro storyteller, and this program will feature comedy, storytelling, music, & ventriloquism. Randel has spent many years performing internationally with this act.

Another elementary school event will occur on July 25 at 1:00 pm when Didgeridoo Down Under will entertain. They are a nationally-touring group with multiple units providing assemblies. This is their first time at the Menlo Park Library. DDU promises a “high-energy, Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.”