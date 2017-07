Middle Eastern Percussion with Mary Ellen Donald on July 15

On July 15, enjoy a free concert with musician Mary Ellen Donald, a nationally-acclaimed performer, instructor, and author in Middle Eastern percussion. Ms. Donald notes that while she happens to be blind, she hopes you will find it clear that her disability has not been disabling.

The event is presented by the Menlo Park Library, and will take place at 11:00 am in the Menlo Park City Council Chambers, located at 701 Laurel Street.