Spotted: New sidewalk extending to San Mateo Drive along Santa Cruz Avenue

We’d walked from downtown to Olive Street along the finished sidewalk on the south side of Santa Cruz Avenue a few months back. This morning we checked on the progress on the north side, which is now complete to San Mateo Drive.

Along the way, we ran into SCA homeowner Lisa McPherson who expressed delight at the easier option for walking downtown plus the bonus that there’s now no parking on her side of the street. “I can see to back out of my driveway!” she said.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017