Café Zoë celebrates summer and its 9th anniversary by launching new fundraising drive for Willow Oaks School

Café Zoë will host its annual summer party on July 14th starting at 5:00 pm and launch its next fundraising effort to raise money for the Willow Oaks School to purchase new art tables for its students.

The café has a long-standing friendship with the Willow Oaks School. In past years, the café raised money to purchase extra uniforms for the school’s closet. Last Spring, Café Zoë joined efforts with local nonprofit Get Human to raise money to purchase a set of choral risers for the students’ musical performances and other event needs. When café staff saw the current condition of the art room, with desks strung together to make up for lack of proper tables, they decided they wanted to help.

That’s when the staff reached out to their artist friends for help. Through the months of July and August, Café Zoë’s art gallery will feature 18+ artists who have all volunteered to donate a percentage of their choosing from sales, which will go towards purchasing new art tables for the school. No percentage is below 20%, some are even 100%.

The gallery will feature everything from canvas and framed art to jewelry and clothing. It is an eclectic group of artists, all from the Bay Area. Two of the featured artists are teachers at Willow Oaks School.