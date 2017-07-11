Eclipse related events at Menlo Park Library kick off this week

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. The Bay Area is outside the path of totality — where the moon will completely cover the sun — but there’s still plenty to enjoy! Come to the Menlo Park Library for a series of special eclipse-related events from July 13 to August 21.
Astronomer Andrew Fraknoi
Thursday, July 13; 7:00 – 8:30 pm
Main hall; (after-hours event) for adults and teens
Are you ready for the sky event of the decade? Dr. Andrew Fraknoi is going to entertain & educate with an illustrated, nontechnical talk, as he gets us ready for the big “all-American eclipse” that’s coming up on August 21.
Learn:
– How eclipses work
– Why they are one of nature’s most spectacular sights
– What scientists learn during eclipses
– Exactly when & where the eclipse will be visible
– How to observe the eclipse & the sun safely
Mesoamerica: Pyramids, Hieroglyphs, & Planets
Tuesday, August 1, 6:30-7:30 pm
Downstairs program room; for adults and teens
The ancient Mayans developed some of the most accurate pre-telescope astronomy in the world! Join Peopleologie to learn about Mesoamerican contributions to our calendar system, mathematics, astronomy, and architecture. Later, we’ll get creative, pressing ancient-style carved animal hieroglyphs into clay to create a wall hanging-plaque.
Make an Eclipse Viewer
Saturday, August 12—Sunday, August 20
Drop-in during open library hours
Main floor puzzle tables; all ages
Create a simple solar projector to keep your eyes safe when you experience this rare eclipse! We’ll provide instructions & materials.
Xtreme Science Magic: Eclipse, Planetary, & Rocket Science
Thursday, August 17
Choose from one of two sessions:
11:30 am—12:30 pm
1:00 pm—2:00 pm
For grades 1-5; Pre-register online
It’s special hands-on fun, when the library’s program room will turn into a planetarium, surrounding the students in stars and light.
The Eclipse!
Monday, August 21
9:00-11:00 am
In front of the library – all agesIt’s the big event! Join us outside the library for snacks & viewing. We’ll bring the safety glasses for you to use.
Eclipse (Re)viewing party
Monday, August 21
6:30-7:30 pm
Downstairs program room – all ages
Drop in for an evening revisiting the big event, as it was seen in its path of totality.
