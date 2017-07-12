LB Steak outdoor patio seating elevates good Happy Hour to great

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series spotlighting the special features of local restaurants that may not be widely known. If you think one of your favorite Menlo Park restaurants qualifies, please email us at tips[a]inmenlo.com.

In our opinion, the Happy Hour at LB Steak has long been the best on Santa Cruz Avenue, if not the entire town of Menlo Park. We love that the menu evolves with the seasons but always offers an excellent choice of tastes, wide enough to please any palate. Always available is the LB Slider, which, on a night that calls for “just a bite,” is perfect — particularly priced at $6. It comes with fries.

The addition of the expanded outside seating at LB Steak (and other Santa Cruz Avenue restaurants) has elevated what was always super good to great. Umbrellas provide shade for those who get there early — Happy Hour starts at 4:00 pm — and because it runs until 6:30 pm, it’s quite possible for early diners to enjoy a full evening meal made up of Happy Hour menu items.

We must not be alone in thinking that this is a dandy spot. On a recent evening there was a couple with a well-behaved baby, a few families with older children and couples of various ages. An added bonus: the outside area is dog friendly. The staff is quick to bring their canine visitors a water bowl.

We don’t want to overlook the option of Happy Hour at the bar inside, overseen by bartenders who are central casting good. Another shout out to the professional and gracious wait staff, always prepared to honor any special request.

LB Steak’s Happy Hour is offered daily at the bar indoors and the outside patio.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017