Menlo Summerfest returns to downtown on July 15 & 16 with art, music and food

Menlo Summerfest returns to Santa Cruz Avenue on July 15-16. Presented by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm both days. Admission is free.

The big change for 2017 is moving the main music stage from Fremont Park to El Camino Real, named the Soundwaves Stage presented by Lagunitas Brewing Company. The Fremont Park area has been re-branded as Summerland and will feature the Mod Mix Millennial Stage, the new Hopsland Craft Beer Tent, Mobile Eats food trucks, What’s Up Photo Booth and non-stop Cornhole tossing action.

The entertainment lineup includes Zepparella, Jambalaya, Boombox, Andre Thierry Accordion Soul Music, Sol Peligro, Sang Matiz, and The Reikestra (on the Soundwaves Stage at El Camino Real), and The Jack Mosbacher Band, MDC – Max Dance Company, The Justin Cavazos Band, comedienne Sarah Cooper, world-famous DJ Jeffrey and aerial acrobat Moni Dragonfly (on the Mod Mix Millennial Stage in Summerland, Fremont Park) plus talented street musicians John Clarke, Chaz & Co. and HeartStrings Music.

Pacific Fine Arts brings its stable of professional artists and fine craftmakers to showcase their work. Festivalgoers will find thousands of handcrafted items by West Coast artists and craftmakers while browsing among 200 booths.

Festival eateries, food trucks and food booths will be serving up a variety of offerings. Hopsland will offer beer from several of the top craft brewers in the world: Golden Road Hefeweisen, Elysian Immortal IPA, Deschutes Passionfruit IPA, Firestone DBA (Double Barrel Ale), Trumer Pils, Lagunitas Lagunator Lager, Stone Stochasticity Project Hifi + Lofi Mixtape and Coffee Milk Stout, and Speakeasy Scarlet Red Ale.

For the kids, there’s a bungee jump, waterballerz, a rock climbing wall, dancing party animal puppets, caricature artists, face painting, henna art and glitter tattoos, sand art creative cards, wands, crowns, colorful sand art sculptures, exotic French hair braiding, and the big Summer Fun Kiddieland with an array of the latest, exciting carnival style rides ­– Super Slide, Tea Cups, Wrecking Ball, Frog Hopper, Wild Raft, Loop-O-Plane, and Astro Liner.

Fleet Feet Menlo Park is sponsoring the free Summerfest Run Happy 5K Fun Run & Walk starting at 9:00 am on Sunday, July 16 in Fremont Park. Finishers will also receive snow cones and other treats Pre-register to reserve your spot

Photos by Linda Hubbard from 2016 Summerfest (c) 2016