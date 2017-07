Spotted: Two-step dancers at summer concert in Menlo Park

Tom Rigney and Flambeau, a band that specializes in Cajun and Zydeco two-steps and funky New Orleans grooves, was on stage at Fremont Park in downtown Menlo Park last night. While kids did the usual jumping up and down on the “dance floor,” more experienced two steppers used the sidewalk to show off their moves.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017