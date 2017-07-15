Menlo Park Kiwanis Club hosts WWII veteran on July 18

World War II veteran Army Sergeant Roy Billings (left) and his son Mike Billings traveled to Washington DC in May to visit the WWII memorial along with other veterans — all thanks to the efforts of Honor Flight Bay Area.

Sergeant Billings will relate his wartime experiences and organization leader Connie Johnson will tell the Honor Flight story at the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club luncheon on July 18. Visitors are welcome. The Club meets from noon to 1:15pm at the Allied Arts Center (75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park).