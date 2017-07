Spotted: Early birders at Summerfest in downtown Menlo Park

We were there at the start of the Summerfest street festival that lines Santa Cruz Avenue, and it was already warm at 10:00 am. We spotted a parking sign from some enterprising students on Menlo Avenue, and Menlo Park resident and jewelry designer Soni Bergman (black dress) chatting with customers. The festival continues until 6:00 pm today.