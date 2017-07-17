“Flares and Fireworks from Black Holes” is topic of SLAC public lecture on July 25

Black holes are some of the most exotic and extreme objects in the universe. Though they sound like the stuff of science fiction, they are real and much more common than you might think. Every galaxy has a black hole lurking at its center!

These black holes are not actually black, because matter falling into black holes liberates energy that can power some of the brightest objects we see in the night sky. In a lecture by Dan Wilkins on Tuesday, July 25, from 7:30 t 8:30 pm in Panofsky Auditorium at SLAC in Menlo Park (2575 Sand Hill Road), you will find out exactly what a black hole is, how we can find them, and how they can flare intensely — giving rise to impressive firework displays and launching vast jets of plasma at close to the speed of light.

Wilkins is an astrophysicist in the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology (KIPAC) at Stanford University and SLAC. He received his PhD from the University of Cambridge in 2013. He held a postdoctoral position in Halifax, Nova Scotia, under a fellowship from the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics. In 2016, he joined KIPAC as an NASA-supported Einstein Fellow. Wilkins works on both observational and theoretical aspects of black hole physics.

Registration is not required for this free, public lecture; seating is on a first-come-first-served basis