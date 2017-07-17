Summer of Love Family Festival set for July 22 at Menlo Park Library

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco Summer of Love at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Entertainment

11:30 am: MaryLee Sunseri will lead a folk song sing-along for the whole family

1:30 pm: The Puppet Company presents “Puff the Magic Dragon”: a family favorite with a modern twist!

Activities

– Crafting flower power headbands

– Printing DayGlo posters

– Stringing love beads

– Balloon twisting and face painting

– Water balloon games

– Giant bubbles

Bring a picnic or buy your lunch from one of the food trucks. Be sure to wear your tie-dye–and some flowers in your hair!