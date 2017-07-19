Sneak peek of new Village Bakery & Cafe through a photographer’s eye

Along with InMenlo contributing photographer Betsy Sergeant Snow, we were at the soon-to-be-opened Village Bakery & Cafe last week to get a preview of this latest venture from Woodside resident Tim Stannard and his colleagues at Bacchus Management Group. Staff training was going on at both the bakery and cafe along with menu tasting, which, when complete, will include every bakery item and restaurant dish to be offered.

The emphasis on selecting the right staff and training them properly is key, according to Tim. “I view every member of the team as ambassadors for the restaurant they are working at. That means you have to be careful who you invite onto your team. We look for a specific personality.

“For me, the measure of a restaurant is ‘did it make me happy?’ The team works hard to make sure one another is happy. They take care of each other. It’s important for them to leave work happier than when they got there. That means they’ll be better prepared to take care of our guests.”

Betsy captured some of the pre-opening action, which we offer here as a photo essay, including the cafe’s kitchen overseen by Executive Chef Mark Sullivan (pictured top and bottom) .

Note: The Cafe will open on July 24 serving dinner only the first week, expanding to breakfast and lunch the following week. The Bakery will open the same day at 7:00 am. Location is 3052 Woodside Road, Woodside; phone is (650) 851-5555.

Photos by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2017