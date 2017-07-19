Spotted: Trio at LifeMoves benefit raising funds for homeless vets

Nonprofit homeless agency LifeMoves, which is based in Menlo Park, hosted a fundraiser on July 18 to support its services for military veterans in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Over 20 percent of the adults LifeMoves serves are military veterans.

Pictured (left to right) LifeMoves CEO Bruce Ives, Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.), and army veteran Oatzinu “Oz” She’e’la’ke’e’, who was able to transition from homelessness into stable housing thanks to assistance from LifeMoves.