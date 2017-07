Spotted: Young dancers showing their stuff when Freddy Clarke and Wobbly World play

At the beginning of the concert tonight at Fremont Park, Freddy Clark said, “I’m Freddy Clark from Menlo Park.” While we couldn’t confirm that Freddy is indeed a local, we did spot a pair of amazing young dancers at the concert tonight at Fremont Park. We think the pair has had dancing lessons but that didn’t leeson the pleasure of seeing them strut their stuff.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017