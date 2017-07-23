Facebook launches mobile farmers market in Menlo Park & East Palo Alto

Facebook, which has hosted farmers markets on its campus, is turning the tables and bringing produce directly to three nearby community sites — Onetta Harris Community Center in Menlo Park and St. Francis of Assisi Church and the East Palo Alto Senior Center, both in East Palo Alto.

The new mobile market began today and will run every Sunday through the end of the year, according to Alex Alvarez Gahagan, Facebook’s Global Events, Amenities & Community Engagement Manager. The program is in partnership with Bay Area non-profit Fresh Approach.

“Initially, we’ll be offering fruits and vegetables — all at subsidized prices — and may add other items like grains and dairy in the future.” said Alex.

“From the start of the farmers markets held on the Facebook campus, we’ve made tweaks. We believe that going into nearby communities rather than having people come to us is an important step, one in which we can add more value.”

The mobile market times are 10:00 to 11:30 am (St Francis of Assisi Church/1425 Bay Rd./EPA), 11:45 am to 1:00 pm (East Palo Alto Senior Center/560 Bell St./EPA), and 1:45-2:45 pm (Onetta Harris Community Center/100 Terminal Ave./Menlo Park).

Speaking with Alex in advance of the first run of the mobile market, she admitted that organizers are unsure of how many customers will turn out. “We’re going out with a full truck and hope to sell it all. What we don’t sell will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, and we’ll be donating to other local non-profit food related organizations in weeks to come.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017