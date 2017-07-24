Two community volunteers needed for Transportation committee

The City of Menlo Park is looking for two community volunteers to serve on the Transportation Master Plan Oversight and Outreach Committee. The 11-member, City Council appointed Committee will provide advisory input and recommendations to the project team regarding the outreach process and draft Master Plan materials and submittals . The committee members will also be the community ambassadors to encourage public engagement at future project related workshops/meetings and planning activities.

The Transportation Master Plan will provide the ability to identify appropriate projects to enhance the transportation network, conduct community engagement to ensure such projects meet the communities’ goals and values, and prioritize projects based on need for implementation. When completed, the Plan will provide a detailed vision, set goals and performance metrics for network performance and outline an implementation strategy for improvements to be implemented locally as well as for local contributions toward regional improvements.

Recruitment is open until Aug. 16, 2017. Click here for the application and more information.