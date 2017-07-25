Menlo Movie Series kicks on on Thursday, July 27

Menlo Movie Series features nine weeks of free movies, kicking off the season at the Onetta Harris Community Center Thursday, July 27, at 8:45 pm with Moana. Bring the family, a blanket, chairs and a snack to enjoy this adventure with Moana and her pot-bellied sidekick Pua.

On Friday, August 4, movie night moves to Curtis Street at Santa Cruz Avenue on the Paseo, with The Secret Life of Pets at 8:30 pm.

The series continues on the Paseo every Friday night (start times vary) with movies like Finding Dory, The Lego Batman Movie, Rogue One: A Star War Movie, Casablanca and Beauty and the Beast (2017).

In addition, the City of Menlo Park’s Summer Block Party on Wednesday, August 16, concludes with a special showing of Disney’s Cars (2006) at 8:30 pm.

The movie schedule is available online; viewings are subject to change. Parental discretion is advised.