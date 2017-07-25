Menlo Park waives street closing fees for National Night Out block parties on August 1

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that encourages residents to get out in the community, holding block parties and getting to know their neighbors and police officers as a way to encourage crime prevention. It is scheduled for August 1st.

This year will be similar to the last five years, where several neighborhoods will be hosting outdoor gatherings with block parties throughout Menlo Park.

The City of Menlo Park is waiving the fee for a street closure if you host a National Night Out event. There are also many great give-away items for block parties that register with the Menlo Park Police Department early.

Contact Community Service Officer Gonee Sepulveda – gesepulveda@menlopark.org – for more information on how to participate or host a block party.