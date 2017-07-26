About a third of Menlo Park’s streets are being repaved this summer

The City of Menlo Park is responsible for maintaining over 96 miles of streets, many of which experience varying degrees of wear depending on the volumes of traffic, drainage patterns and soil conditions.

To determine street repair needs, the City uses a software based Pavement Management System and works with consultants who inspect and assess the condition of the City’s streets every two years. The software is used to analyze and identify street sections within the City’s network that are most in need of maintenance and rehabilitation.

Beginning at the end of July, the City is reconstructing and/or resurfacing 33 street sections located throughout the City that were determined to be in poor condition. It is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2017.

City staff is working on minimizing traffic impacts through the duration of this construction. Thank you for your patience. For a list of the streets, up to date status of the construction and anticipated impacts to traffic, check the City’s Construction News Updates.