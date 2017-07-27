Atherton’s National Night Out to be held at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Aug. 1

Atherton residents are invited to spend time with the Atherton Police Departments at a National Night Out event from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Holbrook Palmer Park on August 1.

The notice read: “Atherton residents are asked to turn on their outside lights, lock their doors, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police at Holbrook-Palmer Park… Join Town staff, Atherton neighbors, and Red E. Fox for a night of food, fun, and 911 education!

There will be a helicopter landing at 7:30 pm. Photo is from last year’s event.