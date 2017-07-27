Eshoo kicks off third annual Congressional App Challenge

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo announced the launch of the third annual Congressional App Challenge for the 18th Congressional District. Established by Eshoo and Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) in 2013, this competition invites high school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. It is designed to promote innovation and engagement in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education disciplines.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for students in our congressional district and I’m excited to help foster their interest in science, technology, engineering and math education,” said Eshoo, who co-chaired the inaugural competition. “The next decade is estimated to create approximately 8.5 million STEM job opportunities, but during that same time it is also estimated that the U.S. will face a shortage of 1 million STEM graduates. The Congressional App Challenge seeks to address this disparity by encouraging students to create their own app and pursue an education in STEM fields.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public high school located in the 18th Congressional District. Students entering the competition must provide a YouTube or VIMEO video demo explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process during the Competition Submission Period between July 26 and November 1, 2017

The submitted apps will be judged by an appointed panel of individuals within the academic, software and entrepreneurial fields. The winning student’s app in each participating congressional district will be displayed in a U.S. Capitol exhibit.

More details on submitting a contest entry, the rules of the competition, and helpful programming resources can be found at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.