Learn about the hidden figures of computing — women — on August 2

Women have been part of computing since the earliest electronic computers were built in the 1940s.On August 2 at 7:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) hear how women in computing have:

Been responsible for the first compiler

Built code that saved the Apollo 11

Developed a design for large-scale integrated circuits

Named the internet’s top-level domains

Computer History Museum docents Sue Mickel and Wynne Dobyns will share the accomplishments of pioneer female programmers of the 1940s through industry leaders of the 1980s. Examples of computer technology from various historical eras will be available for examination.

Sue Mickel spent over 35 years developing large-scale software systems. For the past six years, she has been a docent at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, where she developed a visitor tour focused on the contributions of women throughout the history of computing.

Wynne Dobyns is a retired corporate law librarian. For most of her career she worked specifically with computer-related information and resources and retired as the Law Librarian for Apple, Inc. She volunteers as a docent at the Computer History Museum.