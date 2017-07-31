Arthur Flegel approaches his 100th birthday

We had the pleasure of visiting with Arthur Flegel in advance of his 100th birthday, which will be marked with a gathering of some 80 family and friends on August 6.

The man who, along with wife Cleora, brought furniture to downtown Menlo Park with the opening of Flegel’s Home Furnishings in 1954, is in somewhat frail health now, but clearly enjoyed a brief visit and photo session. “I’m so lucky to be in a community like this,” he said.

We were at his home with the youngest of Art’s three sons, John Flegel, who was able to fill us in on some of the details of his father’s long and full life.

It was with clothing, not furniture, that Art had his first business success. His bio explains: “After graduating from Loveland High School [Colorado], Arthur worked at JC Penney full time, and in 1937, at the age of 19, he was transferred to Stockton, California, where he moved with his mother and younger sister.

“There he assumed management of the shoe department and in 1940 advanced to the men’s clothing department. The following two years he was the second highest salesman in individual dollar sales volume in the entire chain of JC Penney stores.”

Arthur met Cleora while in Stockton and they were married in 1940. John has two older siblings, Robert and Mark. The latter took over the management of his father’s store in the early 90s.

Arthur has been as active in the Menlo Park community as he has in business, becoming president of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce in 1962 and serving as President of the Menlo Park Rotary Club in 1979. Over the years, he’s played Santa Claus at community and civic events.

John noted several other things, which may not be widely known by today’s generation of Menlo Park residents. During the 1960s and 1970s, under the auspices of the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church and the World Council of Churches, Art chaired the resettlement committee of the church and assisted more than 200 refugees from China, Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Cuba and Vietnam to resettle on the Peninsula.