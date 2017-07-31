What to know about the construction on Middlefield Avenue/Oak Grove Avenue this week

Construction to pave the Middlefield Road/ Oak Grove Avenue intersection will begin Thursday, August 3rd.

Due to safety requirements during construction, Oak Grove Avenue will be closed between Middlefield Road and the Menlo-Atherton High School entrance. Construction work during this road closure will be limited to the time period between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Construction continues n Friday August 4th. No access will be available past the posted “ROAD CLOSED” signs. A detour route via Ringwood Avenue and Toyon Road will be provided to give access to Oak Grove Avenue east of the construction area.

Residents will have access to their property at all times. Residents may access Oak Grove Avenue via Ringwood Avenue to Toyon Road per the detour plan.

The current schedule has Oak Grove opening to two-way traffic on Friday, August 4, 2017.