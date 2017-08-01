National Night Out block parties are spread across Menlo Park on August 1

Menlo Park residents have their pick of block parties, spreading from west to east across the city. According to Menlo Park Police Community Service Officer Gonee Sepulveda, the options include:

Join a potluck at the Sharon Park duck pond starting at 5:00 pm

Take part in games and eat some food at East Creek Place starting at 4:30 pm and Menlo Gateway apartments (1345 Willow Road) from 2:00 to 5:00 pm

Festivities at Cafe Zoe (1929 Menalto Ave.) include an ice cream social, live music, bounce house, games, food, a CERT information booth, and giveaways starting at 5:00 pm.

Mt. Olive Apostolic Original Holy Church hosts food, music, a bounce house and games at Hamilton Park starting at 5:45 pm.

You’ll find games, chalk on the street and music as well as a potluck on the 700 block of Nash Avenue starting at 5:30 pm.

Other streets may be having smaller, less organized events, so keep your eyes open and drive slowly!

Photo courtesy City of Menlo Park