Next community meeting on plans for Bedwell Bayfront Park set for August 10

by Contributed Content on August 2, 2017

The City of Menlo Park is hosting a community meeting to hear your thoughts on the proposed conceptual plan alternatives for Bedwell Bayfront Park.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Menlo Park Senior Center (110 Terminal Avenue). Spanish interpretation, childcare and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the project visit http://menlopark.org/bedwellbayfrontplan or contact Derek Schweigart at (650) 330-2267 or dsschweigart@menlopark.org.

