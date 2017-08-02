Woodside’s First Friday event extends through the weekend of Aug. 4-6

First Friday at the Town of Woodside’s Town Hall on Friday, August 4, extends into a weekend-long event featuring local artists.

An artist reception takes place on August 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Admission is free, and there are complimentary refreshments.

The exhibition will continue on Saturday at Town Hall from 10:00 to 4:00 pm, and then Sunday from 10:00 to 3:00 pm. The event is in conjunction with the Djerassi Resident Artists Program.

Local artists include Joanna Baciocco, Vicki Coe Mitchell, Kit Colman, Ann Hogle, Bev Iverson, Elizabeth Papadopoulos, Linden Ellis and Greta Waterman.

Free tickets are available online.