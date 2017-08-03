5-year-old boy saved from drowning at Burgess pool

Menlo Park firefighters responded to a request for medical aid today at Burgess Park pool in Menlo Park at approximately 11:46am. Engine 2 arrived to find a 5-year-old boy in distress at poolside, apparently having had a drowning experience in approximately three feet of water.

Menlo Fire Engine 3 arrived on scene shortly after to assist and prepare the boy for transport to nearby Stanford Hospital. According to information provided to Battalion Chief Tom Calvert, the child was conscious and breathing on his own by the time he reached the hospital.

The swimming facility, operated by Menlo Swim and Sport, was able to contact the boy’s father who arrived shortly. According to lifeguards on duty, the child had likely only been in distress for a few seconds.