Meet Juana Briones in Menlo Park on August 12

A businesswoman. A rancher. A landowner. A humanitarian. A woman of transcendent vision and independence. Juana Briones was an extraordinary woman who was a leader in her own right and a role model for generations to come.

In a dramatic and historically-accurate monologue and dialogue with the audience, Olga Loya uses her spellbinding storytelling skills to bring Juana Briones to life. The program will take place at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers on August 12 from 11:00 am to noon.

No preregistration is necessary to attend. The event is free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.