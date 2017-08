Wildlife Associates brings critters to the Menlo Park Library on Aug. 15

Join us outside the library on August 15 from 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm, as docents from Wildlife Associates introduce us to some of the beautiful and fascinating wildlife living in the fields and forests surrounding our city.

Animal ambassadors may include:

Gray Fox

Great Horned Owl

Opossum

Red-Tailed Hawk

This program, made possible thanks to generous funding by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. is intended for elementary school-aged children and their adults.