Visit Lee’s Bees – and the kids behind the project – this Saturday at Cafe Zoë

We were lucky enough to get a preview this afternoon of Lee’s Bees, a project that two Menlo Park kids — 10-year-old Heather and her 12-year-old brother, Jason — have been working on this summer, under the guidance of their grandmother, Sandy Lee, who lives next door to her grandchildren.

The young bee keepers tend two hives that are located in Sandy’s backyard. Dressed in bee suits, they harvested the honey from the hives earlier this summer. “Then we used a spatula to scrape the honey off the frames,” explained Heather, a student at Upper Laurel School.

On Saturday, they’ll be at Cafe Zoë (1929 Menalto) from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm selling honey as well as an amazing variety of products they’ve made from the honey, including soaps, balms and lotions. Also available is a series of books with bee themes that Heather has written and illustrated.

For his part, Jason, who attends Hillview, has prepared index cards with facts about bees. “One of our goals is to teach everyone who walks by about bees,” said Heather. “Honey bees are members of our community, and we want bees to thrive.”

The brother and sister have also added photos of the hives on a poster that implores people passing by to “save the bees.”

After covering expenses, the siblings plan to use the proceeds from Lee’s Bees to save for college. “I’m trying to teach them entrepreneurship,” added Sandy.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017