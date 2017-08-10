2nd annual Paws for Paws walk scheduled for September 9

The Menlo Park Police Foundation invites all dogs (and their owners) to attend the Second Annual Paws for Paws Walk on Sept. 9 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Burgess Park. The event will feature a 2.5k walk, K-9 demonstration, raffles, vendors, contests and more.

Last year’s proceeds enabled the purchase of bulletproof vests for the Menlo Park Police Department’s K-9’s. This year, profits will go toward not only the K-9 program, but also scholarships that support victims of crime and programs that fund youth-related community sports.

The Menlo Park Police Foundation is comprised of several community leaders and directed by former Menlo Park Police Commander Terri Molakides. The Foundation supports the Menlo Park Police Department’s efforts to fight crime through Paws for Paws and other fundraising efforts.

“This event is an outstanding opportunity for community members and law enforcement to support a worthy cause, while enjoying each other’s company with our most cherished four-legged companions,” said Chief Robert Jonsen.

There is no charge to attend the event, only to participate in the raffles and contests. Tickets are available online.

For information regarding volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Terri Molakides at 650-804-5108.