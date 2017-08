Conversation and coffee with your assemblyman and mayor on Tuesday, August 15

State Assemblyman Marc Berman and Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith will be at the Woodside Bakery and Cafe in the Sharon Heights Shopping Center (325 Sharon Park Drive) for coffee and conversation from 8:00 to 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 15..

Coffee will be provided at no taxpayer expense. No RSVP is necessary.