Rooftop bar and eatery in Menlo Park provides bird’s-eye views both east and west

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series spotlighting the special features of local restaurants that may not be obvious or well-known. If you think one of your favorite Menlo Park restaurants qualifies, please email us at tips[a]inmenlo.com.

As we took two seats at the bar, we looked down in one direction and watched a train pull into the Menlo Park station. Looking the opposite way, the hills of the Coast Range sparkled in the late afternoon sun above the rooftops of downtown Menlo Park.

We were sitting in the British Banker’s Club rooftop area, which has a separate kitchen and bar from downstairs. It’s not a large space, featuring a dozen or so tables, and the menu is a condensed version of what is offered at the main restaurant.

The chance to dine “up on the roof” comes with a price. As an example, a selection of six oysters is $18, a burger $18. That said, the food is more creative than typical bar bites. The potatoes that come with the burger, and as part of the fish and chips, are crispy — and delicious — fingerlings rather than fries. Those wanting to steer clear of potatoes all together can try the asparagus fries.

The BBC’s rooftop is a welcome addition to the local restaurant scene, expecially on a warm summer evening. Hours are 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm weekdays, to 10:00 pm on weekends. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis although the space can be reserved for large parties.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017