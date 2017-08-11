Robbery and sexual assault at home on Ringwood Ave. early this morning.

On August 11, 2017 at about 4:50 am, the Menlo Park Police Department received a 911 call from a victim who stated that an unknown male subject had broken into his home in the 1000 block of Ringwood Ave. and held him at knife point. The victim stated that the suspect had sexually assaulted him and then robbed him.

The victim was able to escape his home and called police from a neighbor’s home. The suspect was described as an African American male in his 50’s. Officers arrived within minutes of the call and established a perimeter. Officers located the victim, a male in his 60’s, who had minor injuries.

At 4:55 am, officers observed a person matching the description of the suspect on the Ringwood pedestrian overcrossing. Officers converged on both sides of the overcrossing and the suspect attempted to flee. A police K-9 was deployed to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect, who was on the west side of Highway 101, climbed over a fence on the pedestrian overcrossing and jumped onto Van Buren Rd near Ringwood Ave. It was estimated that this fall was approximately 30 feet.

The suspect sustained incapacitating injuries due to the fall and was taken into custody without further incident. Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene to provide aid to the suspect, who was transported to Stanford Hospital due to his injuries. Once identified, it was found that the suspect is on active State Parole for robbery.

The suspect arrested is Lamar Dekari Stevens, a 36-year-old resident of San Jose. Stevens was arrested for the following felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, oral copulation by use of force, burglary, residential robbery, assault with intent to commit sexual assault. A California Department of Corrections parole hold was also placed on Stevens.

Currently due to Stevens injuries, he is in custody at Stanford Hospital and will remain there under police control until he is cleared for incarceration into the County Jail.