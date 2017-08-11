Sunflowers brighten up Robin Tobias’s Menlo Park yard

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was at it again, this time photographing sunflowers at the west side of Menlo in Robin Tobias’s yard. (Last month Robb photographed the sunflower forest in Art Scott and Cindy Sumida-Scott’s backyard in the FairOaks neighborhood of Menlo Park.)

Robin sent us an email about this year’s garden: “I planted all the sunflower seeds in a tray, all at once.

“This is the third season. The first season I tried planting directly into the ground, but the birds ate all the seeds, so now I protect them until they’re strong enough and with the help of a good friend, we got them all into the ground one day in May.

“The red and yellow flowers are from a mix called Evening Sun. The flowers are all different colors. They’re beautiful!

“I try to plant in height order, just the way our teachers used to line us up in school — tallest in the back.

“I don’t think I’ll ever again not plant sunflowers. They are so joyful and brighten every summer day. Such fun to go out each morning and see what’s new!”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017