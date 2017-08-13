Menlo Park’s 11th Annual Downtown Block Party set for August 16

Menlo Park’s 11th Annual Downtown Block Party, sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Wednesday, August 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The event includes entertainment for the whole family including live music, kid’s activities, food and fun.

This year’s theme is “Menlo on the Move,” celebrating transportation. Test drive the newest in transportation technology including electric vehicles and E-Bikes. Children can tour Santa Cruz Avenue on the trackless train. Bike parking is provided as well as an opportunity for free bike tuneups and repairs

Nutty the Squirrel will be on hand for photos. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, because once the block party is over, there will be a special showing of the movie Cars (2006) at 8:30 pm on the Paseo at Chestnut Street.

Originally appeared on menlopark.org; used with permission