Learn about Menlo Park’s Transportation Master Plan online and at upcoming events

The City of Menlo Park is beginning to develop its first Transportation Master Plan. One of the first efforts is rolling out the Online Open House.

Visit the Online Open House to learn more about the project and to provide input about how the City should prioritize transportation improvements. The Online Open House and survey will be open until Sept. 6, 2017.

There are other opportunities to learn about the project and provide input in the coming months. City staff and the consultant team will be at the Downtown Block Party Aug. 16, 2017 and at the Kelly Park Concert Series Aug. 22, 2017.

The Transportation Master Plan will identify projects to enhance the transportation network, incorporate community input to meet the communities’ goals and values, and prioritize projects based on need for implementation. When completed, the Plan will provide a detailed vision, set goals and performance metrics, and outline an implementation strategy for local improvements as well as for local contributions toward regional improvements.

For more information about the Transportation Master Plan, visit the City’s project webpage.

