Make an eclipse viewer today through Sunday at the Menlo Park Library

“The sky event of the decade” is coming on August 21st! Be ready for the solar eclipse: Make your own simple solar projector.

There are instructions and supplies in the puzzle table area across from the library’s adult reference desk. Drop on in and create your viewer today through Sunday, August 20.

Then return to the library from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, August 21 for snacks and eclipse viewing; safety glasses will be available.

Viewing the Eclipse Safely