Make an eclipse viewer today through Sunday at the Menlo Park Library

“The sky event of the decade” is coming on August 21st! Be ready for the solar eclipse: Make your own simple solar projector.
There are instructions and supplies in the puzzle table area across from the library’s adult reference desk. Drop on in and create your viewer today through Sunday, August 20.
Then return to the library from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, August 21 for snacks and eclipse viewing; safety glasses will be available.
Viewing the Eclipse Safely
- Do not look directly at the sun.
- The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.”
- Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it.
- Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.
- Always supervise children using solar filters.
- Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After glancing at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.
- Do not look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.
- Do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.
- Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device.
{ 0 comments… add one now }