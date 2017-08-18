Solar eclipse viewing at Menlo Park Library planned for Aug. 21

The countdown is on for the solar eclipse that happens this Monday, Aug. 21. Beginning at 9:00 a., join fellow eclipse watchers in front of the Menlo Park Library to see this rare event.

The moon will eclipse 80 percent of the sun in Menlo Park that morning, with the peak eclipse occurring around 10:15 a.m. Be sure to view the eclipse safely — never look directly at the sun without special eclipse viewing glasses. Check out the eclipse site at NASA for safe viewing tips and to explore the science behind the eclipse.

The library has distributed 1,000 glasses to participants at its eclipse events and will have 300 pairs of glasses to distribute on the morning of the event.

Don’t have glasses? Don’t despair. You can make your own pinhole viewer at the library through Sunday

Can’t watch the event live? The library will be reviewing the eclipse at 6:30 pm Monday in the downstairs meeting room.