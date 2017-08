Spotted: Cyclists enjoying the camaraderie of the 2017 Tour de Menlo

The 2017 edition of the Tour de Menlo is in the books. Participants choose 35-, 45- or 65-mile routes that began and ended at Menlo-Atherton High School. All stopped at the rest stop at the Steven Creek’s Sycamore Grove.

Participant Dennis Nugent, who took these photos, said: “This is my 5th year and it’s always a well-organized and great event.”

Proceeds benefit non-profits supported by the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation and the Amanac’s Holiday Fund.