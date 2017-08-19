Three homes in Belle Haven get needed repairs and updating with help of Rebuilding Together and Facebook volunteers

Rebuilding Together Peninsula and Facebook teamed up today to rehabilitate three homes in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park.

Two houses on Plumas Avenue and one house on Bieber Avenue got a mix of exterior and interior painting, debris removal, electrical upgrades, accessibility upgrades, landscaping and fence repair, grab bar and handrail installation, bathroom and kitchen improvements, fire and safety upgrades, amongst other repairs and modifications.

“Our mission at Facebook is to give people the power to build community, and alongside Rebuilding Together Peninsula we’re continuing that work in Menlo Park by supporting our neighborhood,” said Fergus O’ Shea, Facebook Campus Facilities Director. “This hands-on Block Build provides an opportunity for people at Facebook and our local community to come together for a day of service that will benefit three longstanding community members.”

One of the homeowners being helped is Avinell Jones, an 86-year-old widow who has lived in her Belle Haven home for more than 30 years. While all but two of their original neighbors have since moved out of the neighborhood or been displaced by the cost of living in the area, Avinell and her family have worked tirelessly to stay in their family home.

Since suffering a debilitating stroke five years ago, Avinell has relied heavily on the live-in support of her daughter to remain in her home. The family has been eager to fix up the house but since Avinell’s stroke, the task has proven to be too costly and overwhelming to tackle. Avinell is ecstatic to see the home she built with her late husband repaired and updated to accommodate her limited mobility.

For 28 years Rebuilding Together Peninsula has been partnering with major Bay Area companies like Facebook to rehabilitate homes and community facilities of low-income neighbors in need and vulnerable communities.

“I continue to be amazed by partners like Facebook, who come to the table with their time, skill, and resources on behalf of those who need it most,” said David Cattivera, executive director at Rebuilding Together Peninsula. “Projects like this make me proud to be a part of the Peninsula community.”

