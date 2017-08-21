The eclipse itself – and more photos of Menlo Park viewers

InMenlo contributing photographer Scott K. Kline took photos of the eclipse today (above) viewed from Menlo Park. He explains:

“I used my Canon 5D Mkii. I had the camera on screen-view mode so I was not looking through the lens, but rather at the screen. I put a 3x neutral density filter on the 24-105mm zoom lens to make the exposure even darker. The shot was taken at camera settings that were 1/3000th of a second, f4.5 and ISO 100.”

Here are more photos of Menlo Park residents creative ways viewing today’s eclipse.

Shirley Hagey (left) was at Heart Rock Ranch, in Idaho sporting an unusual viewing hat. She emailed: “The best experiences: the extreme change in temperature and the birds completely quiet!”

John Donald and family watched the total eclipse at Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge in Dallas, Oregon with his two children.

And InMenlo contributor Robb Most captured a women ready to view the eclipse through a colander as well as a man with an unusual viewing tool near Cafe Borrone.

Photos by Scott K. Kline and Robb Most (c)2017