10 Books A Home graduates 55 young learners who received Kindergarten Readiness Degrees

On August 5th, 10 Books A Home (10BH) celebrated its fifth learners’ graduation on a morning full of smiles and festive high-fives. The event was a significant milestone for the early education nonprofit founded by East Palo Alto resident Paul Thiebaut III.

​Paul was a high school dropout and homeless when he stumbled upon his calling in life in 2003 after reading Malcolm X’s renowned autobiography. Discovering his passion for learning and education, Paul returned to school and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in economics. In 2009 ,he founded 10BH for high-poverty families in his hometown.

August 5th marked the successful completion of 10BH’s unique free home tutoring program for 55 young learners who received Kindergarten Readiness Degrees to signify their achievement. This fall 10BH’s Learners will enter kindergarten in the Ravenswood School District of East Palo Alto, making up 30% percent of all kindergarteners in the district. Two of the schools are in Menlo Park — Belle Haven and Willow Oaks.

One overjoyed mother of two participating children said: “There are many words to express what this organization has provided to us since the first visit at home, everything they have taught us, and especially how they have encouraged reading in our children. As a mother of two children, Lindsay and Isaac, let me say that 10 Books A Home has made a huge change in my children and my family. The program encourages reading, the love of books, the interest in them, and develops new skills for the children to get involved in their own development.”