Learn about Filipino cooking, vegan style, at Menlo Park Library on August 26

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes!

Enriquez, a self-styled “passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes,” will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on the classic Filipino soup called Nilaga at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, August 26 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The dish would traditionally incorporate beef and fish sauce, but RG’s no-oil, healthy veganized version puts hearty vegetables in a nourishing broth, for a result that she says is delicious without losing its traditional Filipino essence.

This free cooking demonstration is for adults and teens, and is made possible thanks to generous funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. No preregistration is necessary to attend, but seating is limited.