LifeMoves will host fourth-annual Ride to End Homelessness on Sept. 9

Menlo Park-based LifeMoves, the largest nonprofit homeless organization in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, is hosting the fourth-annual Ride to End Homelessness on September 9. Cyclists will be raising funds to support critical, life-changing services provided by LifeMoves. The ride, organized by the LifeMoves NextGen Board, will begin in Packard Grove on the HP campus at 3000 Hanover Street in Palo Alto.

Riders will have their choice of a family-friendly 10-mile ride or a more challenging 42-mile ride. All cyclists will enjoy a delicious lunch cooked by the LifeMoves NextGen Advisory Board.

“Homelessness is a complicated issue requiring comprehensive solutions,” said Bruce Ives, CEO of LifeMoves. “We know our approach is making a real difference because 93 percent of families that complete our programs successfully return to stable housing. That makes the Ride to End Homelessness such an important event. We thank HP for its generous support, which makes the ride possible.”

Registration is available online.