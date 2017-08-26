Historical photos of Menlo Park available for all to enjoy thanks to Planning Division efforts

As part of the recent City Hall Renovation Project, the Planning Division uncovered a number of older photos that were worthy of preservation. After having them professionally scanned, staff has done some basic sorting/labeling and posted them to a public Flickr account for all to enjoy! Photos of interest include:

Locations and dates have been added where available, but everyone is encouraged to add comments and tags on Flickr with corrections or additional details! All photos can be downloaded in their full digital resolution, and may be used for any purpose.

Planning staff enjoyed showing some highlights at the 2017 Block Party, and community members on the “Do you remember the (old Menlo Park)?” Facebook group has already been having fun digging through the old sights.

Staff intends to meet with the Menlo Park Historical Association to show them the digital photos and offer the originals for their use.

Originally appeared on menlopark.org; used with permission