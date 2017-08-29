Author Donia Bijan is featured at First Friday event on Sept. 1

Author and Menlo Park resident Donia Bijan will appear at the next First Friday on September 1st at Woodside’s Town Hall (2955 Woodside Road). Donia’s latest book is The Last Days at Cafe Leila.

Elizabeth Church writes: “The Last Days at Café Leila is a novel that will engage all of your senses and then make away with your heart, as well. This is the poignantly told story of a family – and of the brilliant and beautiful culture of Persia, diminished but not destroyed. It is the triumphant story of a woman making her way from apology to full-throated song.”

The evening begins at 6:45 pm for light refreshments, and the program will start at 7:00 pm. As always, these events are free and are presented by the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee.

Books will be available for sale.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2017