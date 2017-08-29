Valpo Fun Run set for Sunday, September 17

Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep are hosting the fourth annual Valpo Fun Run, a 5k community run through the streets of Atherton, on September 17th at 9:00 am at Menlo School.

All net proceeds will go towards Peninsula Bridge which transforms the lives of motivated, low income students by preparing and supporting them for success in college preparatory high school programs.

Register by Sept. 12th before prices increase; online registration closes Sept. 15th; in-person registration available at school until race day.

Register online.

Photo from 2014 Valpo Fun Run by Sasha Cassidy